Suspect arrested for alleged murder of 2 middle-aged women in Ojai

OJAI, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect in a double homicide was arrested in Ojai Sunday.Shawn Shirck was arrested for the alleged murder of two middle-aged women who were found dead inside a home.Shirck is a resident in the same neighborhood where the women were found.The 911 call came in Saturday morning of a woman not breathing on Valley Ridge Drive near Oakcrest Avenue.A motive is still under investigation and the identities of the women have not been released.The suspect is being held on $1 million bail and is set to appear in court Aug. 27.