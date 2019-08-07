Suspect arrested for allegedly sexually battering woman in Yucaipa

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5448170" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man is accused of sexually battering a woman outside her home in Yucaipa.

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect accused of sexually battering a woman outside her home in Yucaipa was arrested Tuesday, police said.Yucaipa police say the woman was sitting outside her porch when the suspect approached her Monday at her residence on 5th Street.Surveillance video released shows the suspect dressed in a utility vest, going door to door in the mobile home park.The man is seen in the video walking into a carport on one side of the alleged victim's mobile home.The victim said the man approached her and started rubbing his hand in between her legs."I've never seen him before. He tried to touch my leg," the victim said.The woman, who is partially deaf, then gets up, and walks up the stairs, trying to get the attention of her boyfriend who is inside.Video shows the suspect follow her and appear to touch her again from behind.Once the man sees that there is someone inside, he abruptly leaves.When the alleged victim communicated to her boyfriend what happened, the man left."I didn't notice until after he left. I said, 'What did he do?' And she said he rubbed her leg, and when she went to get up he touched her in the butt," the alleged victim's boyfriend said.Police described the suspect as between 40 to 50 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.Police said they arrested the suspect after receiving dozens of tips from the public.