A suspect was arrested after allegedly trying to kidnap a two-year-old girl at a shopping area in Valencia.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
The incident occurred at about 11 a.m. in 27000 block of McBean Parkway near a Nordstrom Rack store.

Deputies said a mother and her daughter were walking along a storefront when the 60-year-old suspect attempted to reach for the victim, but was stopped by the mother, who notified law enforcement of the situation.

Deputies were able to locate the 70s-style motorhome the suspect was seen getting into shortly after the incident in the same area.

The mother was able to identify the suspect, who was taken into custody.
