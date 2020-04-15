Suspect arrested for setting homeless man on fire in Santa Ana

A man was arrested on suspicion of dousing a homeless man with an accelerant and setting him on fire in Santa Ana, police said Tuesday.
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested on suspicion of dousing a homeless man with an accelerant and setting him on fire in an unprovoked attack in Santa Ana, police said Tuesday.

Surveillance video from the April 10 attack that occurred in the area of 1st Street and Broadway shows a man sitting on the sidewalk when the suspect rides up on a bicycle, douses the victim in a flammable liquid and lights him on fire.

Santa Ana police froze the video right after the man was set on fire, but the department says the victim was soon completely engulfed in flames and the suspect fled on his bicycle.

The victim is in critical condition at a local burn center after sustaining first-, second- and third-degree burns on his upper body.

Adrian Herrera, 45, was arrested Monday on suspicion of arson and attempted murder after officers located him and a bicycle near the crime scene, police said. Herrera is described as homeless.

Police are still looking for additional surveillance video and witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD Homicide Section at (714) 245-8390.
