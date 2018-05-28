Suspect arrested for vandalizing "Heroes Among Us" mural dedicated to veterans in Santa Ana

Authorities arrested a person suspected of vandalizing a Santa Ana mural honoring Mexican-American veterans who fought for the U.S. (KABC)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities arrested a person suspected of vandalizing a Santa Ana mural honoring Mexican-American veterans who fought for the U.S.

Many of those veterans have roots in the city and it was hand painted by one person, Carlos Aguilar. He spent five years and his own money painting the "Heroes Among Us" mural.

In the last month, it's been vandalized twice. Graffiti etched across the faces of several veterans. The community came through to help Aguilar repaint the mural.

Authorities did not provide further details on the person's arrest, but charges would be announced Tuesday.
