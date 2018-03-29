Suspect arrested in 2 West Hollywood bank robberies

Sheriff's deputies arrested a man suspected in robberies of two banks in West Hollywood Thursday, officials said.The first robbery happened around 4:50 p.m. when a suspect walked into a Bank of America in the 8900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, simulated a gun and handed over a note. He fled, however, without getting any cash.Another incident happened about an hour later in the 8600 block of Beverly Boulevard when a person, believed to be the same suspect, simulated a handgun and handed over a note at a Chase bank. In that case, he was able to make off with an undisclosed amount of cash.Thanks to a description from witnesses Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were able to arrest a suspect within 20 minutes after the second robbery as he was attempting to flee in a taxi.His name was not immediately released.