Stabbing suspect arrested days after East LA bus attack caught on video, sheriff says

A 27-year-old man has been arrested days after he allegedly stabbed a bus passenger in East Los Angeles. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 27-year-old man has been arrested days after he allegedly stabbed a bus passenger in an East Los Angeles incident that was captured on surveillance video, authorities announced Thursday morning.

Manuel Ortiz, 27, was taken into custody about 1 a.m. on suspicion of attempted murder, Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said in a tweet. Additional details of the arrest were not immediately disclosed.

The incident took place about 10:15 a.m. Monday on a Montebello Public Transportation Bus that was traveling in the 5700 block of Whittier Boulevard, near Gerhart Avenue.

Footage of the attack shows a man standing in the bus's center aisle before he lunges forward, brandishes a knife and repeatedly stabs the victim. The assailant then gets off the bus and flees the scene on foot.

The victim was critically injured.

Authorities released the surveillance video on Wednesday in an effort to identify the suspect.

"Thank you to the public & media for being very involved in helping Detectives," McDonnell tweeted after the suspect was apprehended.
