Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of dog in La Mirada, authorities say

By and ABC7.com staff
LA MIRADA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities have arrested a man who is accused of shooting and killing a dog in La Mirada this week.

Shane Dubyak, 23, of Lakewood was taken into custody Friday after a chase and a foot pursuit from Artesia to Cerritos, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators. A firearm was also recovered.

Detectives launched an investigation after the incident was captured on surveillance video, showing someone shooting the dog Sunday before driving off.

Two possible suspects were arrested Wednesday night, but were later released after authorities determined they were not involved.

Possible suspect in custody in fatal shooting of dog in La Mirada, authorities say

A witness reported hearing two gunshots after he saw a plan place something in a sewer in the 16400 block of Phoebe Avenue. The witness then found a dead terrier mix laying on a dog bed.

EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators are seeking help identifying a man and woman responsible for killing a dog in La Mirada.



"It's very disturbing," said sheriff's Detective Mark Christiansen. "There's ways to properly handle old, sick, injured dogs and this isn't the way to do it."

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff's Norwalk station at (562) 466-5419. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (800) 222-8477.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
la miradalos angeles countyanimal abusedog
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found wrapped in plastic, cardboard ID'd as Anaheim woman
Suspect killed in Muscoy had his toddler unrestrained in car during chase
11-year-old opens fire in school in Mexico City
Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils state budget proposal
1 in 3 LA County residents are foreign-born, new report says
Rush drummer, lyricist Neil Peart dead at 67
Man accused of pushing pedestrian under truck found incompetent
Show More
Exclusive: One-on-one interview with Joe Biden
OC Uber driver arrested for alleged sexual assault of passenger
CDC estimates 9.7 million cases of the flu this season
US announces new sanctions on Iran after missile strikes
Star Wars quilt honoring fan who died of cancer stolen
More TOP STORIES News