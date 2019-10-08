Riverside: Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of tow truck driver after call for service

The man suspected of killing a tow truck driver in #Riverside has been identified as 32yo Javier Martinez of Landers. According to @RiversidePolice Martinez called for a tow but got into an argument with the tow driver and shot him to death. #Mugshot pic.twitter.com/fBQZRjjfTf — Leticia Juarez (@ABC7Leticia) October 8, 2019

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 32-year-old man has been arrested in the Monday shooting death of a tow truck driver in Riverside who authorities said had been called for service by the suspect.Javier Martinez, a resident of Landers, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder, Riverside police said. He was being held without bail.Officers on Monday responded shortly after 1 p.m. to a report of a physical altercation and shots fired in the 3700 block of Bandini Avenue, authorities said. They arrived to find the victim suffering near a tow truck suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The deceased individual's identity was not immediately released.Martinez, who fled the scene on foot, was apprehended by officers a few blocks away about 15 minutes later, according to authorities.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.