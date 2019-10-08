Riverside: Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of tow truck driver after call for service

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 32-year-old man has been arrested in the Monday shooting death of a tow truck driver in Riverside who authorities said had been called for service by the suspect.

Javier Martinez, a resident of Landers, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder, Riverside police said. He was being held without bail.

Officers on Monday responded shortly after 1 p.m. to a report of a physical altercation and shots fired in the 3700 block of Bandini Avenue, authorities said. They arrived to find the victim suffering near a tow truck suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The deceased individual's identity was not immediately released.

Martinez, who fled the scene on foot, was apprehended by officers a few blocks away about 15 minutes later, according to authorities.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riversideriverside countytow truckhomicide investigationhomicidetowing
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White House says it won't comply with Trump impeachment inquiry
1 killed in small plane crash near Camarillo Airport
SoCal Edison may cut power to 75k customers amid fire risk
2 SoCal mountain lions dead, rat poison likely cause
STDs at an all-time high, condom use down, CDC says
Video shows crane collapsing, destroying several homes in Long Beach
Man smashes car windows with tire iron in liquor store attack
Show More
FBI: California inmate is the deadliest serial killer in US history
Residents report seeing bright light in sky across CA
Mugshots of women who vandalized Costa Mesa restaurant released
Dick's Sporting Goods destroyed $5 million worth of assault weapons
Fatal crash on NB 405 Fwy leads to major slowdown
More TOP STORIES News