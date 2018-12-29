GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Dec. 21 hit-and-run collision in Glendale that left a 72-year-old woman dead, authorities announced Saturday.
Mira Gjura, 61, was taken into custody Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run, the Glendale Police Department said in a statement. She was booked and released on $50,000 bail, according to Los Angeles County online inmate records.
The vehicle suspected of being involved in the fatal crash has been recovered and is being examined by forensics specialists at a crime lab, the police news release said.
Novar Ismailyan was pronounced dead at the scene, at the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Linden Avenue, after being struck about 7:20 p.m. Dec. 21.
Investigators later released surveillance video of a person of interest in the case. The city of Glendale offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver.
Gjura is scheduled to be arraigned May 19.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS, or (800) 222-8477.