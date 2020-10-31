Suspect arrested in Long Beach after wild chase through LA

A suspect was arrested in Long Beach after leading authorities on a wild chase through L.A. County.
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was arrested in Long Beach after leading authorities on a wild chase through Los Angeles County Friday evening.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as the suspected stolen vehicle moved from Whittier to the Norwalk area while authorities were in tracking mode.

The driver was on multiple freeways, including on the 710 Freeway, and eventually made it's way to Long Beach.

During the course of the chase, the suspect was driving recklessly through intersections. Police attempted to corner the Jeep, but the driver was able to maneuver his way out and continue the chase.

The chase ended when the pursuit suspect exited the vehicle near Broadway Court and La Reina Way, and attempted to blend in with pedestrians on the street after running through an apartment complex.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachlos angeles countypolice chase
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drug dealer sentenced to life in prison for abduction, torture of Newport Beach man
Strangers band together to drive homeless man from LA to Wisconsin
La Nina: Moderate to strong climate event predicted
LA, OC election officials discuss voter turnout, preventing problems
Gorilla-sized creature confronted by police in Halloween stunt
Rose Parade 2021 to be replaced by TV special
Breonna Taylor's boyfriend sued by officer for pain and anguish
Show More
For many Latinos, virus deaths loom over Dia de los Muertos
Jerry's Deli in Studio City to close after 42 years
Amusement ride industry seeks help
Newsom cuts ribbon on COVID-19 testing lab in Valencia
Lori Loughlin reports to prison after plea in admissions scandal
More TOP STORIES News