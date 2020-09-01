Suspect arrested in murder of young basketball star from Compton

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6359100" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Heartbroken family and friends are remembering Semaj Miller, a 14-year-old standout basketball player from Compton who was shot and killed in South Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 17-year-old was arrested in the murder of a 14-year-old standout basketball player from Compton.Semaj Miller was gunned down the afternoon of July 29 near Main Street and East 87th Place in South Los Angeles.The 17-year-old suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested last Thursday, according to LAPD.Miller's coach Derrick Cooper called him a "superstar basketball player" who had a promising future.Miller started playing basketball at age 11. He started getting better and better - and kept growing and growing, reaching a height of 6 feet 6 inches by age 14.He played ball for the Wildcats Youth Academy, which was established to give young people a safe place to learn and have fun.The L.A. County District Attorney's Office filed one count of murder on a juvenile against the suspect on Monday.