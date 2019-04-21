Suspect arrested in connection to Santa Ana home invasion robbery, assault on woman

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested in connection to a home invasion robbery and assault on a woman in Santa Ana, police said.
Police say 35-year-old Victor Martinez broke into a woman's home on the 900 block of West Riviera at about 5 a.m. April 18. He allegedly hit her with a chair, grabbed her by the throat and then demanded her keys.
Surveillance video shows the man running out of her house and trying to open a truck door. When that didn't work, he stole the woman's car.
Police say he crashed on the 5 Freeway at Main Street, but was gone by the time they got there.
An officer recognized Martinez Friday afternoon and arrested him.
Martinez faces charges for burglary, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.
