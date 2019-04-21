Suspect arrested in connection to Santa Ana home invasion robbery, assault on woman

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested in connection to a home invasion robbery and assault on a woman in Santa Ana, police said.Police say 35-year-old Victor Martinez broke into a woman's home on the 900 block of West Riviera at about 5 a.m. April 18. He allegedly hit her with a chair, grabbed her by the throat and then demanded her keys.Surveillance video shows the man running out of her house and trying to open a truck door. When that didn't work, he stole the woman's car.Police say he crashed on the 5 Freeway at Main Street, but was gone by the time they got there.An officer recognized Martinez Friday afternoon and arrested him.Martinez faces charges for burglary, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.