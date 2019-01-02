LAPD arrests suspect in series of high-end burglaries all over Hollywood

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities arrested a suspect connected to a series of celebrity and high-end home burglaries around Hollywood. (Shutterstock)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities arrested a suspect connected to a series of celebrity and high-end home burglaries around Hollywood.

Los Angeles police said more details on the arrest and ongoing investigation will be released during a 10 a.m. press conference.

Detectives are in the process of identifying and locating additional victims as well as people who may have bought items - such as clothing, artwork, purses and jewelry - from the suspect.

Police said at least 2,000 items have been recovered from a search and seizure of stolen items.

Anyone who wants to see if their items may have been stolen can go to hollywoodburglary.smugmug.com.
