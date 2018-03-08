Suspect in shooting of Baldwin Park couple arrested in Idaho

Idaho state troopers arrested Paul Mendoza Allen, 34, who was wanted in the shooting of a couple in Baldwin Park. (KABC)

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
State troopers in Idaho arrested a 34-year-old man who was wanted in the shooting of a couple in Baldwin Park, officials announced.

Baldwin Park police had been searching for Paul Mendoza Allen.

He had been identified as the suspect in the shooting of a married couple who were found Tuesday with multiple gunshot wounds in their Baldwin Park home. The couple survived and remain hospitalized.

Idaho state troopers pulled over Allen for a traffic stop Thursday around 11:36 a.m., according to Baldwin Park police.

He was with his wife and both were arrested without incident.

It was not immediately clear what potential charges Allen's wife may be facing.

Police say Allen knew the couple and that the motive may have been related to money.

Police and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office are working on extraditing Allen and his wife to California.
