South L.A. double murder: Suspect arrested in shooting that left 2 lifelong friends dead, third man wounded

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 26-year-old man has been arrested for a shooting in South Los Angeles last week that left two men dead and another one wounded, authorities announced Wednesday.
Jonathan Charles Johnson was taken into custody Friday after patrol deputies spotted a 2004 blue Nissan Maxima near the intersection of Via Princessa and Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Following a license-plate check, the vehicle was found to be wanted and had been used in the Aug. 14 double-murder José Flores Velazquez and Alfredo Carrera in the Florence-Firestone area, officials said.
The deputies pulled the sedan over and arrested Johnson, a resident of Lancaster, authorities said in a statement. A 25-year-old passenger was detained and later released.
Johnson on Tuesday was charged two counts of murder, and one count each of attempted murder and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle at another person, the Sheriff's Department said. He was being held on $2,000,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.
The weapon used in the shooting has not been found, investigators said.
Flores and Carrera, two lifelong friends, were standing in front of a home in the 1100 block of East 68th Street when a dark-colored sedan pulled up to them, investigators said. Someone inside the vehicle opened fire, striking the two friends and a third victim who was standing nearby.
GoFundMe pages have been set up for Carrera and Velazquez.
