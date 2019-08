South L.A. double murder: Suspect arrested in shooting that left 2 lifelong friends dead, third man wounded

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 26-year-old man has been arrested for a shooting in South Los Angeles last week that left two men dead and another one wounded, authorities announced Wednesday.Jonathan Charles Johnson was taken into custody Friday after patrol deputies spotted a 2004 blue Nissan Maxima near the intersection of Via Princessa and Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Following a license-plate check, the vehicle was found to be wanted and had been used in the Aug. 14 double-murder José Flores Velazquez and Alfredo Carrera in the Florence-Firestone area, officials said.The deputies pulled the sedan over and arrested Johnson, a resident of Lancaster, authorities said in a statement. A 25-year-old passenger was detained and later released.Johnson on Tuesday was charged two counts of murder, and one count each of attempted murder and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle at another person, the Sheriff's Department said. He was being held on $2,000,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.The weapon used in the shooting has not been found, investigators said.Flores and Carrera, two lifelong friends, were standing in front of a home in the 1100 block of East 68th Street when a dark-colored sedan pulled up to them, investigators said. Someone inside the vehicle opened fire, striking the two friends and a third victim who was standing nearby.GoFundMe pages have been set up for Carrera and Velazquez