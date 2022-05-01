Texas man arrested in death of 52-year-old shot and killed walking dog in Mid-City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11647496" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 52-year-old man was shot and killed while walking his dog in Mid-City, prompting a search for the shooter.

A candlelight vigil was held in honor of a 52-year-old man who killed while walking his dog in a Mid-City neighborhood.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KABC) -- A 21-year-old was arrested in Texas in connection to the death of a man who was fatally shot while walking his dog in a Mid-City neighborhood, police said.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Cliffton Kamal Styles now faces extradition to Los Angeles.Styles allegedly committed the murder after driving cross-country from Florida, and LAPD detectives believe the attack was unprovoked.Marcos Sandoval, 52, was fatally shot at about 5 a.m. on March 12, 2022, near the intersection of Genesee Avenue and Saturn Street, police said.Styles suffers from mental illness and could have been involved in other acts of predatory violence, investigators said.He also traveled to San Diego before returning home.