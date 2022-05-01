Texas man arrested in death of 52-year-old shot and killed walking dog in Mid-City

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Cliffton Kamal Styles now faces extradition to Los Angeles.
Styles allegedly committed the murder after driving cross-country from Florida, and LAPD detectives believe the attack was unprovoked.
Marcos Sandoval, 52, was fatally shot at about 5 a.m. on March 12, 2022, near the intersection of Genesee Avenue and Saturn Street, police said.
READ MORE | 52-year-old man fatally shot while walking dog in Mid-City, LAPD says; shooter at large
Styles suffers from mental illness and could have been involved in other acts of predatory violence, investigators said.
He also traveled to San Diego before returning home.
SEE ALSO | Vigil honors 52-year-old man killed while walking his dog in Mid-City; search for shooter continues