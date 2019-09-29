SANTE FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is at large after shooting a driver, causing a crash in Santa Fe Springs Saturday.
A driver crashed into a food truck after being shot causing both vehicles to slam into an apartment building at Florence Avenue and Pioneer Boulevard shortly before 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The driver in a silver Volvo was being chased by another vehicle. Suspects shot at the car, hitting the driver, who suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The food truck crashed into a bedroom where someone was sleeping. That person was not injured.
There was not suspect description.
Suspect at large after shooting at driver, causes crash in Santa Fe Springs
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More