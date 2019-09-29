Suspect at large after shooting at driver, causes crash in Santa Fe Springs

SANTE FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is at large after shooting a driver, causing a crash in Santa Fe Springs Saturday.A driver crashed into a food truck after being shot causing both vehicles to slam into an apartment building at Florence Avenue and Pioneer Boulevard shortly before 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The driver in a silver Volvo was being chased by another vehicle. Suspects shot at the car, hitting the driver, who suffered non-life threatening injuries.The food truck crashed into a bedroom where someone was sleeping. That person was not injured.There was not suspect description.