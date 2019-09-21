Suspect caught on video allegedly exposing himself to 18-year-old at West Covina mall

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was caught on video allegedly exposing himself to an 18-year-old woman outside a West Covina mall Thursday.Cell phone video shot by the victim, who only wanted to be identified as Elizabeth, clearly shows the suspect.She said the man followed her from the mall to her car in the parking structure at the Plaza West Covina shortly after 4 p.m."In my head, I'm like 'please, please not today.' I hop in my car, lock the door and he's standing right beside me," Elizabeth said."He was still playing with his private part and just doing pornographic hand gestures. He had his phone on him the whole time. I couldn't tell if he was recording me," Elizabeth said.Elizabeth used her phone to record him. She says she drove off to another part of the mall and called police.The victim says she can't stop thinking about what could have happened."I'm scared for life. I don't know what to think - that's never happened to me. I'm pretty sure if he didn't see that I locked my car he would have went in because of how close he was - right at my face," she said."Hopefully we find him and...nobody thinks it's OK to do something like that," Elizabeth said.West Covina Police are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call (626) 939-8688.