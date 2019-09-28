Suspect caught on video spray painting swastikas on homes and businesses in San Pedro

By ABC7.com staff
SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was caught on video spray painting swastikas on several homes and businesses in the San Pedro area, police said.

The incident was being investigated as a hate crime, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One of the crimes was caught on surveillance video on Sept. 1. The suspect drove into an alley west of Pacific Avenue between 20th Street and 17th Street. The suspect got out of a car and began vandalizing the walls of the residences and businesses near the 2000 block of Pacific Avenue.

Police said at least eight locations were vandalized before the suspect left in a light colored four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to call Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).
