26-year-old suspect charged in murder of elderly man in Santa Monica

EMBED </>More Videos

A Los Angeles man was charged on suspicion of killing an elderly man in his Santa Monica home last month. (KABC)

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
A Los Angeles man was charged on suspicion of killing an elderly man in his Santa Monica home last month.

Roy Antonio Davis, 26, was charged Friday on suspicion of murder and burglary, Santa Monica police said. He was already in police custody for an unrelated robbery when charges were filed against him.

Authorities said around 1 p.m. New Year's Day, officers responded to a call about an elderly man who appeared unconscious in his home in the 2300 block of 34th Street. When officers entered the residence, they discovered the man was dead. He was identified as 88-year-old John Hautz.

John Hautz is seen in an undated file photo.



After a lengthy investigation that involved forensic processing, detectives were able to link Davis to Hautz's death.

Davis remains in police custody without bail.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderresidential burglaryelderlyman killedarrestrobberySanta MonicaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Elderly man found murdered in Santa Monica home
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News