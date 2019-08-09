Orange County stabbing spree suspect charged with 51 felony counts after rampage leaves 4 dead

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A known gang member was charged Friday with 51 felony counts in connection with a stabbing and robbery spree in Orange County earlier this week that left four people dead and two others hospitalized, according to court records.Zachary Castaneda, 33, was taken into custody by undercover Garden Grove police detectives at a 7-Eleven in neighboring Santa Ana on Wednesday. He "could have injured or killed many other people," had he not been apprehended, Garden Grove police Chief Tom DaRe said.The arrest came after a deadly two-hour rampage that began with a residential burglary and ultimately comprised seven crime scenes in two cities.