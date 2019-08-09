Orange County stabbing spree suspect charged with 51 felony counts after rampage leaves 4 dead

By ABC7.com staff
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A known gang member was charged Friday with 51 felony counts in connection with a stabbing and robbery spree in Orange County earlier this week that left four people dead and two others hospitalized, according to court records.

Zachary Castaneda, 33, was taken into custody by undercover Garden Grove police detectives at a 7-Eleven in neighboring Santa Ana on Wednesday. He "could have injured or killed many other people," had he not been apprehended, Garden Grove police Chief Tom DaRe said.

The arrest came after a deadly two-hour rampage that began with a residential burglary and ultimately comprised seven crime scenes in two cities.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garden grovesanta anaorange countymurdervictimshomicide investigationhomicidestabbinginvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
4 dead, 2 injured in Orange County stabbing rampage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Horse hoisted to safety after getting stranded in Sunland ravine
Inmate bus used to take kids to summer camp angers mom
Video shows vicious attack in Orange County stabbing spree
Details emerge about crash involving retired LAPD commander suspected of DUI
Man takes upskirt photo of woman at Palmdale train station
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
VIDEO: Danny Trejo rushes in to rescue child in Sylmar car crash
Show More
Man with rifle, bulletproof vest arrested at Walmart store
Mexico gang feud: 19 bodies found in Michoacan
Man armed with AR-15 kills 2 in rush hour traffic in TX, police say
Customer with concealed gun kills 7-Eleven robbery suspect
White Sox, Yankees to play game on 'Field of Dreams' field
More TOP STORIES News