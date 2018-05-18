Suspect charged with murder, DUI in Irvine crash that killed mother

EMBED </>More Videos

A driver who plowed into a family in Irvine, killing a mother, was charged Friday with murder and DUI.

By and ABC7.com staff
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
A driver who plowed into a family in Irvine, killing a mother, was charged Friday with murder and DUI.

Police said Kamal Attoh, 37, was behind the wheel of an SUV when it jumped a curb and struck the group. Prosecutors allege his blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit.

The victims were out walking in the area of Turtle Rock and Ridgeline drives Wednesday night. Jeongmi Choi, 45, was killed. Her husband and two teenage children were severely injured.

As of Friday, the man remains in serious condition and the 15 and 18-year-old are expected to recover.

EMBED More News Videos

A DUI suspect on Thursday remained jailed on $1,000,000 bond following an Irvine crash that killed a mother and left three of her family members critically injured.



After plowing into the pedestrians, the SUV continued on down the side of a small hill and stopped just short of an apartment complex.

According to the Irvine Police Department, there was no apparent wrongdoing by the victims.

Ali Kachueian, who lives near the crash site, described the horrific aftermath of the impact: "A lady on the ground. A girl with a bloody face. One person was stuck under the car and one young boy - probably a teenager, actually."

Court records show Attoh has two previous DUI convictions. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts in the Irvine incident and is being held on $1 million bail.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the surviving family members.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
DUIdui crashtraffic fatalitiespedestrian killedpedestrian struckpedestrian injuredIrvineOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
DUI suspect held on $1M bond after Irvine crash kills pedestrian
Woman killed, 3 family members critically injured in Irvine crash
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News