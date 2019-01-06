Suspect charged with murder of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes in 'mistaken identity' case, authorities say

EMBED </>More Videos

Sources told ABC13 Larry Woodruffe, 24, was also arrested as a second suspect in the case. Those sources said Woodruffe is believed to be the shooter.

By Katherine Marchand
HOUSTON --
New details in the deadly shooting of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes revealed the suspects fired at the car she was in by mistake. According to court documents, the suspects believed it was another vehicle.

An investigation tip led authorities to 20-year-old Eric Black Jr. who has been charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting and a second suspect has been taken into custody.

An investigation revealed evidence that corroborated the tip, authorities say, and Black was taken into custody in east Harris County without incident. He later reportedly admitted to taking part in the shooting.

Black appeared in court just before 5 a.m. Sunday. During court, it was revealed the suspects learned they had fired into the wrong vehicle after watching the news.
EMBED More News Videos

Sunday morning, one of the men suspected in Jazmine Barnes' deadly shooting appeared in court.


Documents also revealed sources stated the suspected vehicle in the deadly shooting was not the red pickup truck, and that Black was driving a rental vehicle of unknown description.

According to a judge, Black returned the vehicle after the shooting and got a new rental - which he was driving at the time of the arrest.

During the investigation, Black said the pistol used in the shooting was at his residence. He signed a consent to search and investigators recovered a nine-millimeter pistol - which is consistent with the caliber of shell casings recovered at the original scene.

After his court appearance, the state asked Black to be held without bail.

The incident happened when Jazmine's mother was driving Jazmine and her three sisters southbound on the East Sam Houston Parkway feeder road near Wallisville Road at approximately 6:50 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 30.

LaPorsha Washington, Jazmine's mother, was injured during the shooting.

Following Black's arrest, sources told ABC13 Larry Woodruffe, 24, was also arrested as a second suspect in the case. Those sources said Woodruffe is believed to be the shooter.

Woodruffe appeared in court Sunday morning on a drug possession charge, where a judge said he is also a suspect in a capital murder investigation.

During court, investigators say a traffic stop was conducted on Jan. 5 at the 13,600 block of Woodforest Boulevard on a 2007 Pontiac GC, Woodruffe was driving, for an obscured license plate and a defective light.

According to authorities, when they made contact with Woodruffe they detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle. He was detained at the scene.

When he was being patdown, officers say they found a plastic bottle containing 124 pills, some which they recognized to be Xanax.

A judge has set Woodruffe's bail to $100,000, but additional charges could be added.
EMBED More News Videos

A judge set Larry Woodruffe's bail to $100,000.


This is not Woodruffe's first encounter with the law, as he has multiple prior convictions.

The story has captured the attention of community members, celebrities and activists around the world.

Jazmine was a second grader who was on winter break from L.E. Monahan Elementary School in Sheldon ISD. "Jaz," as her family called her, dreamed of one day becoming a school teacher.

"Jazmine loved music, Jazmine loved dancing," her mother said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shotchild killedarrestu.s. & worldshootingTexas
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mudslides, flooding shuts down PCH in Malibu
Loved ones remember 3 killed in Torrance bowling alley shooting
Slain police corporal honored at funeral in Stanislaus County
Officers, bystanders flip burning car to save 70-year-old driver: VIDEO
Woman's body pulled from LA River near Atwater Village
Taco Bell worker fired after refusal to serve deaf customer goes viral
Gov. shutdown 'litter patrol': How one family helps keeps their park clean
Westlake District gas leak, explosion prompts evacuations
Show More
Girl rescued after posting photos of dead father to Facebook
Car bursts into flames after brief chase ends in Carson crash
France: Year's 1st yellow vest event brings tear gas, fires
Man found dead following house fire in Sylmar, fire officials say
SoCal burn areas preparing for new storm
More News