Suspect critically injured in Anaheim officer-involved shooting

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was critically wounded in an officer-involved shooting in Anaheim.

Anaheim police said officers approached the man Thursday night after recognizing him from another incident.

At some point, officers shot the man near South Seneca Circle just south of Lincoln Avenue, not far from Anaheim High School.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Details surrounding the original incident were not immediately disclosed.

What led to the officer-involved shooting was not clear, but police said the man was not compliant.

Police did recover a weapon at the scene. No officers were hurt.

Anaheim police said Citron Street was expected to be closed for several hours between Broadway and Lincoln due to the investigation.
