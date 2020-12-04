Suspect killed, 2 US Marshals, NYPD detective injured in Bronx shootout

BRONX, New York -- A suspect is dead after a shootout in which two U.S. Marshals and an NYPD detective were wounded in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.

The gunfire erupted on Ely Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. Friday as Marshals were executing a warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with the wounding of a Massachusetts State Trooper.

EMBED More News Videos

NewsCopter 7 was over a large police presence after a shootout involving a fugitive and U.S. Marshals in the Bronx.



The marshals had information that the suspect, Andre Sterling, 35, was inside and were let in by a resident.

Officials say that's when Sterling came out of a back room and started shooting.

Multiple police units raced to the scene moments after the gunfire started.

Sterling was shot and killed.



Sterling was wanted for allegedly shooting a Massachusetts State Police Trooper in the hand in Hyannis on Cape Cod on November 20.

Two U.S. Marshals with the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and an NYPD detective were rushed to Jacobi Hospital by other NYPD officers in a police cruiser for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

One marshal was shot in the elbow and thigh. The other was shot in the leg.

The detective sustained a leg injury, a twisted knee while running at the scene to help the wounded marshals to the hospital.

A second suspect, a resident of the apartment, was also taken to Jacobi Hospital for treatment. He suffered minor injuries and was not injured in the gunfire.

A Glock 9mm handgun was recovered at the scene. Ballistics will determine if it was also the weapon used in the Massachusetts State Police Trooper shooting. Trooper John Lennon was released from the hospital several days later and continues his recovery.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybronxshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom announces regional stay-at-home order
Here's how SoCal lockdown will affect you
LA deputies use Taser on man who flagged for help, witness says
Calmer winds help fight against 6,400-acre Bond Fire in OC
SoCal is likely to see a dry La Niña winter, new data show
Optimism growing for stimulus bill as pressure builds
In race to cement legacy, Trump pushes dozens of 'midnight regulations'
Show More
House to take historic vote on federally decriminalizing marijuana
Curious koala sneaks into home, climbs Christmas tree
LAPD reassigning more than 200 officers, closing special units to meet budget cuts
Newsom aide Nate Ballard charged with domestic violence in Napa
LA County reports record 7,854 daily COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News