Suspect found dead after allegedly shooting at Caltrans crew working near 605 Freeway in Los Alamitos

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect who allegedly fired upon California Highway Patrol officers and a Caltrans crew who was conducting work near the southbound 605 Freeway in Los Alamitos Thursday was found dead in a nearby tent, authorities said.Officials believe the suspect came out of the tent within an adjacent area of thick brush and trees during a standoff with officers and fired a weapon. No one was struck by the gunfire, according to authorities.CHP says the workers, who were receiving assistance from CHP officers, were conducting routine brush clearance around 9:30 a.m. when they were shot at.It is unclear how many rounds were fired, but no one was hurt, according to CHP.Several CHP vehicles were seen on the Katella Avenue onramp around 10:30 a.m. while they investigated the reported shooting.A drone was also seen surveying the brush while traffic was routed away from the area.The freeway has since been reopened, but the southbound onramp near Katella Avenue is expected to remain closed as the investigation continues.