Suspect found dead after allegedly shooting at Caltrans crew working near 605 Freeway in Los Alamitos

Officials believe the suspect came out of a tent within an adjacent area of thick brush and trees during a standoff with officers and fired a weapon.
LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect who allegedly fired upon California Highway Patrol officers and a Caltrans crew who was conducting work near the southbound 605 Freeway in Los Alamitos Thursday was found dead in a nearby tent, authorities said.

Officials believe the suspect came out of the tent within an adjacent area of thick brush and trees during a standoff with officers and fired a weapon. No one was struck by the gunfire, according to authorities.

CHP says the workers, who were receiving assistance from CHP officers, were conducting routine brush clearance around 9:30 a.m. when they were shot at.

It is unclear how many rounds were fired, but no one was hurt, according to CHP.

Several CHP vehicles were seen on the Katella Avenue onramp around 10:30 a.m. while they investigated the reported shooting.

A drone was also seen surveying the brush while traffic was routed away from the area.

The freeway has since been reopened, but the southbound onramp near Katella Avenue is expected to remain closed as the investigation continues.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los alamitosorange countycaltransshootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evacuations remain as blaze near Redlands chars 125 acres
Woman now blind after stranger splashed acid in her face
Video captures 2 suspects robbing gardener in North Hollywood
People with blood type O may have lower risk of COVID-19, studies suggest
Pursuit suspect taken into custody in East LA
CA GOP says it won't remove unofficial ballot boxes
EXCLUSIVE: Here's how millions were stolen in CA EDD scam
Show More
This bakery accurately predicted the last 3 elections
Study: COVID risk on planes extremely low when passengers wear masks
Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Barrett's nomination
Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive
Police shoot, injure woman near Canoga Park hotel
More TOP STORIES News