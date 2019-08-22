Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Stanton

STANTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Stanton Wednesday evening, authorities said.
The shooting occurred on the 10000 block of Sycamore Avenue, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.
Details regarding what led to the shooting were not immediately available.
No deputies were injured in the incident.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
