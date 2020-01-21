Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Fountain Valley

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Fountain Valley Monday night, police said.Santa Ana police say they were conducting a "follow-up investigation" at an apartment complex in the 10300 block of La Hacienda Avenue at about 11:20 p.m.Upon making contact with the suspect, the shooting occurred. Details regarding what led to the shooting were not immediately known.The suspect was transported to a hospital after being shot and later died.Information regarding the investigation being conducted was not known.No officers were injured in the shooting.The suspect has not been identified.