Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting at Gardena park

GARDENA, Calif. --
A suspect died after an officer-involved shooting at Gardena's Rowley Park Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened near El Segundo Boulevard and Van Ness Avenue.

Van Ness was locked down from El Segundo to 135th Street.

Police say no officer was injured.

Details of the confrontation with police were not immediately released.

An adult male was transported from the scene by ambulance and later pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

