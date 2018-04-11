#LASD Homicide Detectives Assisting @GardenaPolice with an Officer Involved Shooting Investigation in the 13200 block of Van Ness Ave, #Gardena Suspect is Deceased https://t.co/LCDlV6M2xm pic.twitter.com/kEjtOC9dC9 — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) April 12, 2018

A suspect died after an officer-involved shooting at Gardena's Rowley Park Wednesday afternoon, police said.The incident happened near El Segundo Boulevard and Van Ness Avenue.Van Ness was locked down from El Segundo to 135th Street.Police say no officer was injured.Details of the confrontation with police were not immediately released.An adult male was transported from the scene by ambulance and later pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.