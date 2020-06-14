SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is dead after San Bernardino police opened fire outside of a gas station Saturday night.
Police say they received a report of a man waving a handgun.
The officer-involved shooting happened at N. Del Rosa Avenue near Date Street, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The shooting was caught on cell phone video.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No additional information was immediately available.
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting at gas station in San Bernardino
Police say they received a report of a man waving a handgun.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News