Suspect dead after ramming semi-truck cab into deputy vehicle during Yucca Valley chase that ends in shooting

An active scene in #YuccaValley where a deputy involved shooting took place last night following a pursuit. Hwy 62 is shutdown. A @sbcountysheriff patrol unit was damaged after the big rig plowed into it. More on the story at 11am on @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/dTVw9rfUXu — Leticia Juarez (@ABC7Leticia) September 30, 2019

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is dead following a chase with deputies that spanned nearly 50 miles and ended with a deputy-involved shooting in Yucca Valley Sunday night.Deputies with the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department were in pursuit of a semi-truck cab overnight, which started in Apple Valley.Dramatic cell phone video shows suspect vehicle plowing in and pushing a deputy's vehicle during the pursuit, causing significant damage to the patrol unit.Witnesses said the driver maintained a normal rate of speed but refused to stop, managing to avoid two spike strips thrown down by the California Highway Patrol. The same witness said the driver crossed over a median and made a U-turn onto oncoming traffic on Highway 62.The shooting occurred sometime after, causing the semi-truck to crash into thick brush just off the highway.The suspect was struck by gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene. One deputy sustained minor injuries and did not require medical attention.Highway 62 was shut down as the investigation was underway.