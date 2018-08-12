Suspect detained after 2 shot dead inside car in Pomona

Pomona police detained a suspect Sunday after two people were found shot to death inside a car.After Pomona police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of East Second Street around 4:30 a.m., Ontario police received a call from a man who said he believed that he had killed someone.Authorities will release the names of the shooting victims pending next of kin notification, according to the coroner's office.Pomona police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting deaths to call 909-620-2085.