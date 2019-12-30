Suspect detained after leading LAPD on erratic chase, abandoning car on 110 Fwy in South LA

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A carjacking suspect was taken into custody after leading police on an erratic car chase in South Los Angeles Monday.

The vehicle was originally spotted behind the Hollenbeck Community Police Station shortly before 1 p.m.

The suspect took off in the reportedly stolen vehicle traveling on the southbound 5 Freeway and the westbound 10 Freeway before abandoning the vehicle on the southbound 110 Freeway.

The suspect was running in freeway lanes before being apprehended near the 51st Street off ramp.

AIR7 HD showed traffic was being escorted off the 110 Freeway while officers searched the car for a weapon and pushed it out of freeway lanes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeles countylos angeleslos angeles police departmentarrestcar chaselapd
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another round of snow threatens Grapevine closure
Man dies after fall at LAX, officials say
Jewish community leaders urge President Trump take action against anti-Semitism
Street racers stopped, detained by CHP in Anaheim
Beverly Hills police cruiser overturns during chase in Westwood
LAPD focusing on 6 dangerous West LA intersections
What we know about hero who shot, killed Texas church attacker
Show More
Tow truck driver nearly killed by out-of-control SUV
5 astronomy events to look for in 2020
Seattle students ordered to get vaccinations
New rule would ban tour buses from certain Hollywood streets
Man shot and killed hours after proposing to girlfriend: Family
More TOP STORIES News