Suspect detained after leading LAPD on erratic chase, abandoning car on 110 Fwy in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A carjacking suspect was taken into custody after leading police on an erratic car chase in South Los Angeles Monday.The vehicle was originally spotted behind the Hollenbeck Community Police Station shortly before 1 p.m.The suspect took off in the reportedly stolen vehicle traveling on the southbound 5 Freeway and the westbound 10 Freeway before abandoning the vehicle on the southbound 110 Freeway.The suspect was running in freeway lanes before being apprehended near the 51st Street off ramp.AIR7 HD showed traffic was being escorted off the 110 Freeway while officers searched the car for a weapon and pushed it out of freeway lanes.