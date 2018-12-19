A man suspected of pushing someone onto the Red Line train tracks has died after being taken into custody in downtown Los Angeles, police said.The Los Angeles Fire Department received a wireless 911 call to the Red Line station platform near 5th and Hill streets around 9:15 a.m. The caller stated there was a young man on the platform, and there was word of an assailant, who was nowhere to be seen when firefighters arrived.Police said the suspect pushed someone onto the train tracks then fled. Both the suspect and victim ended up on the tracks following the push. Fire officials said the victim suffered some contusions and cuts but did not want to be transported.Shortly afterward, the suspect was taken into custody about a block away at 5th and Flower streets. He was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead. It was not clear how he died.The identities of the victim and suspect were not immediately available.