Suspect dies in custody after allegedly pushing victim onto Red Line train tracks in DTLA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man suspected of pushing someone onto the Red Line train tracks has died after being taken into custody in downtown Los Angeles, police said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department received a wireless 911 call to the Red Line station platform near 5th and Hill streets around 9:15 a.m. The caller stated there was a young man on the platform, and there was word of an assailant, who was nowhere to be seen when firefighters arrived.

Police said the suspect pushed someone onto the train tracks then fled. Both the suspect and victim ended up on the tracks following the push. Fire officials said the victim suffered some contusions and cuts but did not want to be transported.

Shortly afterward, the suspect was taken into custody about a block away at 5th and Flower streets. He was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead. It was not clear how he died.

The identities of the victim and suspect were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trainslapdDowntown LALos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Teachers' union to strike Jan. 10 if no agreement reached with LAUSD
Baldwin Park shooting leaves man dead, teen boy hospitalized
2 arrested in South LA after OC burglary leads to high-speed chase
Pope accepts resignation of LA bishop accused of misconduct
Dozens of Amazon packages found dumped in Rolling Hills Estates
Whittier police officer assaulted after she pulls over wanted suspect
Teen allegedly had 12 drinks in 6 hours before deadly crash
2 killed in horrific crash in Apple Valley
Show More
Attorneys claim someone locked Kenneka Jenkins in hotel freezer
Parents say Torrance nuns embezzled millions over 20 years
Elon Musk unveils underground transit tunnel in Hawthorne
Good boy! Service dog gets honorary diploma
Man, 82, arrested in connection to fatal Redlands hit-run
More News