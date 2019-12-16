Suspect dies after chase, deputy-involved shooting in San Bernardino

Bernie Rascon, 28, was identified as the suspect who died after a chase and a deputy-involved shooting in San Bernardino on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect has died following a chase and a deputy-involved shooting in San Bernardino, officials say.The chase started when deputies tried to pull over a suspect in a stolen car and ended in a shooting.Officials said Monday the suspect, identified as Bernie Rascon, 28, died at the hospital.The incident began around 11:45 p.m. Sunday when San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle suspect while they were on patrol in an unincorporated area of the city, according to Sgt. John Echevarria with the San Bernardino Police Department.When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver did not yield and a chase ensued, police said. At least one witness said the incident began as a pursuit on the 215 Freeway.The pursuit ended in a deputy-involved shooting in the 3900 block of N. Hallmark Parkway near a Mobil gas station.Video shows a bullet-riddled truck that crashed in front of a gas station.It is unclear how many deputies shot their weapon or what caused them to open fire on the driver of the pickup truck. No suspect weapon was recovered, according to Echevarria.Rascon was transported to a hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.No deputies were injured in the incident.