Suspect dies after exchanging gunfire with officers in El Sereno, police say

EL SERENO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in El Sereno, police said.

The shooting occurred Sunday at approximately 11:25 p.m. near the intersection of Lombardy Boulevard and Alhambra Avenue.

Los Angeles police said officers were in a patrol unit and stopped at an intersection when they were fired upon by the suspect.

The suspect then went eastbound on Alhambra Avenue and was confronted by other police officers. Another officer-involved shooting occurred, police said.

The suspect was in custody and transported to a hospital after he was wounded by police gunfire.

He later died at the hospital.

Information regarding if a weapon was recovered was not immediately available.

The suspect's identity was not known.

No officers were hurt in the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
el serenolos angeleslos angeles countyofficer involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man in custody after his mother found dead at OC home
24-year-old San Bernardino middle school teacher shot to death
Santa Monica homeless feeding program continues in park amid opposition
Legal battle over reinstated L.A. county deputy costing taxpayers millions
Obama's high school basketball jersey sells for $120K
7-year-old bounces off sofa, falls out of Koreatown apartment window
Man's burned body found in Joshua Tree
Show More
New toilets detect when someone is having sex in bathroom
Former Palm Springs mayor indicted in bribery scheme
Man accidentally shoots his aunt in Norwalk, authorities say
Beaumont murder-suicide: Identities released of 3 who were fatally shot at home
BMW's iconic 3 series is revised, but faces new challenges
More TOP STORIES News