Suspect dies after exchanging gunfire with officers in El Sereno, police say

EL SERENO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in El Sereno, police said.The shooting occurred Sunday at approximately 11:25 p.m. near the intersection of Lombardy Boulevard and Alhambra Avenue.Los Angeles police said officers were in a patrol unit and stopped at an intersection when they were fired upon by the suspect.The suspect then went eastbound on Alhambra Avenue and was confronted by other police officers. Another officer-involved shooting occurred, police said.The suspect was in custody and transported to a hospital after he was wounded by police gunfire.He later died at the hospital.Information regarding if a weapon was recovered was not immediately available.The suspect's identity was not known.No officers were hurt in the incident.