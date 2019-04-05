Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A man died after being shot by officers during a barricade situation in Anaheim Thursday morning.

The incident started when officers from Irvine were serving a search warrant for vehicle burglary around 9 a.m. in the 500 block of North Harcout Street, authorities said.

It developed into a barricade standoff and a SWAT team from the Anaheim Police Department was brought in to assist.

At one point officers fired and struck the suspect. Hours later, police disclosed he had died.

No officers were injured.

