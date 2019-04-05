Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Anaheim

.@IrvinePolice says officers were serving a search warrant on a vehicle burglary suspect. Anaheim SWAT was called in when barricade situation started. @ABC7 — Greg Lee (@abc7greg) April 4, 2019

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A man died after being shot by officers during a barricade situation in Anaheim Thursday morning.The incident started when officers from Irvine were serving a search warrant for vehicle burglary around 9 a.m. in the 500 block of North Harcout Street, authorities said.It developed into a barricade standoff and a SWAT team from the Anaheim Police Department was brought in to assist.At one point officers fired and struck the suspect. Hours later, police disclosed he had died.No officers were injured.