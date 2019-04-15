Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in downtown LA

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.



The incident happened in the area of 7th and Hope streets, according to police.

Police say officers saw a man at the Metro station with a shotgun. When they went to confront him, he ran away and there was a short foot pursuit, first eastbound on 7th Street and then south on Hope.

At that point, officers opened fire. The man was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say a shotgun and ammunition were recovered at the scene.

The suspect is believed to be a man in his 40s.
