Suspect dies after use-of-force incident with LAPD in South LA

Los Angeles police are investigating the death of a suspect following a use-of-force incident involving officers and a prowler in South Los Angeles. (KABC)

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police are investigating the death of a suspect following a use-of-force incident involving officers and a prowler in South Los Angeles.

The incident happened Sunday around noon in the area of East Vernon and Town avenues in South Los Angeles.

Officers responded to a reported prowler.

Officers say they were confronted by a suspect. They say upon taking him into custody, force was used.

Details on the exact encounter and nature of the use-of-force were not immediately disclosed.

The man was transported to County + USC Medical Center, where he later died.
