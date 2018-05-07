Los Angeles police are investigating the death of a suspect following a use-of-force incident involving officers and a prowler in South Los Angeles.The incident happened Sunday around noon in the area of East Vernon and Town avenues in South Los Angeles.Officers responded to a reported prowler.Officers say they were confronted by a suspect. They say upon taking him into custody, force was used.Details on the exact encounter and nature of the use-of-force were not immediately disclosed.The man was transported to County + USC Medical Center, where he later died.