Suspect eludes police after chase through LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect driving dangerously on surface streets and on freeways was able to elude officers after a chase through Los Angeles County Monday evening.

The suspect was believed to be armed and was weaving through traffic at dangerous speeds, and driving on bicycle lanes, sidewalks and on the wrong side of the road at times.

AIR7 HD was over the scene at about 5:30 p.m. as the suspect weaved through traffic, barely avoiding hitting other cars on the road. The driver reached speeds of 70 mph while on surface streets.

The chase went through various regions in the county, including East L.A., San Gabriel Valley and Boyle Heights, before the driver arrived in the downtown area.

At one point in the chase, the driver ditched the vehicle and ran away but returned to the car and continued the pursuit.

It was in the downtown area that the driver disappeared into an underground parking structure near Pershing Square to evade police around 6 p.m.

It was not immediately known what exactly started the chase.
