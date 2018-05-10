Orange County authorities chased a stolen vehicle suspect at high speeds Thursday over surface streets and on foot into an Albertsons store in Santa Ana.After an hour-long search of the store, the suspect appeared to have gotten away for now.The chase began with a Lojack hit in the city of Orange on a stolen Audi, possibly connected to a residential burglary in Mission Viejo.Orange Police Department officers gave chase, on surface streets at speeds well over 100 mph, at times on the wrong side of the road.The suspect then pulled into an Albertsons parking lot at 17th Street and Tustin Avenue in Santa Ana and fled inside the store.Police and Orange County sheriff's deputies surrounded the store and evacuated employees and customers. They detained several people as they checked the store but it didn't appear those individuals were determined to be connected with the case.By 4 p.m. law enforcement had ended the search of the store with no suspect in custody.