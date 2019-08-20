Traffic stop leads to fatal officer-involved shooting with Buena Park police

Officers were conducting a traffic stop on a black Range Rover when their dispatch notified them that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Anaheim, Fullerton police said.
The suspect's vehicle yielded, then reversed, knocking over a sign and a palm tree, and rammed into the officer's vehicle. The officers opened fire on the suspect, police said.
The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gilbert Street was closed from Malvern Avenue to Raymer Avenue, and people were being asked to avoid the area. No officers were injured.
The Fullerton Police Department, the Buena Park Police Department, and the Orange County District Attorney's office are all investigating the incident.
The officers were wearing body-worn cameras at the time of the shooting, according to Fullerton police.
The incident is not related to the homicide investigation at California State University, Fullerton.
