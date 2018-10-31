Suspect fleeing police crashes into car carrying 3 infants in Watts area

A suspect fleeing police crashed into a car carrying three infants and then ran onto the 105 Freeway in the Watts area, officials said.The suspect was taken into custody, but the eastbound 105 was closed in the area as officials investigate. It was later reopened.He crashed into two cars, including one that had three infants inside. They were evaluated at the scene. Police say one child was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, but is expected to be OK.The police pursuit started as a report of a possibly DUI driver.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.