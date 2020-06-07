Suspect drives on shredded tires in high-speed chase from OC to San Gorgonio Pass

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6236488" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A suspect fled from police at high speeds on freeways through Orange County and Los Angeles for more than an hour on Sunday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect fled from police at high speeds on freeways through Orange County and Los Angeles and deep into the Inland Empire for more than an hour on Sunday.The chase ended after nearly 90 minutes just a few miles west of Palm Springs.The suspect in a Dodge Durango hit speeds well over 100 mph in light Sunday traffic.He continued for more than half an hour after losing two tires, seeing them shred off as he drove and continuing at high speeds on two metal rims.The chase started just before 3 p.m. with an attempted traffic stop for speeding in the Westminster area. The suspect fled south on the 405 and then eastbound on the 22 Freeway through Orange County and then eventually headed northbound on the 5 Freeway, driving at high speeds back into Los Angeles County.At downtown Los Angeles, the suspect switched to the eastbound 10 Freeway through the San Gabriel Valley. CHP and local police followed at a consistent distance with no effort initially to make a PIT maneuver.After more than an hour, the suspect lost two tires, possibly to a spike strip in the roadway, while on the eastbound 10 in San Bernardino County.The tires were fully shredded and fell off the front two wheels entirely. The Durango continued at high speeds, at least 70 mph, on the shredded wheels.The vehicle drove for at least half an hour on only the steel rims of the front two tires.The vehicle continued well into the area near the San Gorgonio Pass, just to the west of Palm Springs.The driver finally pulled over to the side of the road and emerged from the vehicle, following officers' orders to surrender without further incident. It appeared there was only one male driver inside the vehicle.