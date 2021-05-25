Suspect flees police at speeds over 100 mph through San Fernando Valley

By ABC7.com staff
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect fled from police at speeds well over 100 mph through the San Fernando Valley, at times driving with headlights off as the vehicle weaved in and out of traffic.

The incident began around 9 p.m. Monday in Glendale when police tried to pull over a suspect in a maroon crossover SUV for having no plates and making an illegal U-turn.

The suspect fled at high speeds, at times hitting 125 mph driving through the valley on the 5 freeway to the 101 then the 405, the 118 and back to the southbound 5 again.

He pulled over onto surface streets and returned to the freeway several times.

Early on in the chase, officers pulled back on the ground, following the suspect only with a helicopter keeping the spotlight trained on the vehicle.

Later, once he returned to the 405, ground units again approached him with their lights flashing in an attempt to pull him over but he continued fleeing and they pulled back again.

By around 10 p.m. it appeared officers lost sight of the suspect as he drove under the freeway underpass at the 405-105 interchange in the Inglewood area.

