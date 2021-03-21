Perris: Suspect found dead in home after shooting leaves Riverside County deputy injured, authorities say

Perris, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was found dead in Perris on Sunday morning after a shooting that left a Riverside County sheriff's deputy injured, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the agency said the deputy was "apparently shot" a.m. in the area of San Jacinto Avenue and Bond Road, suffering injuries that were not life-threatening.

The public was urged to avoid the area as authorities established a perimeter and launched a search for the suspect, who was described as "armed and dangerous." The public was urged to avoid the area.

The shooter was "believed to be contained," the Sheriff's Department said on Twitter at about 10:45 a.m.

Just after 1 p.m., the agency said was found dead in a home on Bond Street. The deceased individual was not immediately identified.

There were no other suspects at large, authorities said.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were unknown.
