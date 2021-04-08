Grandparents, grandchildren killed in South Carolina mass shooting; suspect found

Suspect found in SC killing of 2 kids, 3 adults

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) -- A suspect was found after an hours-long search for the attacker in a South Carolina shooting Wednesday evening that left five people, including two children, dead, authorities said.

The York County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was found in a nearby home. Details on the suspect's apprehension weren't immediately released.

The York County coroner's office said Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, were pronounced dead at the scene along with grandchildren Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5.

A fifth victim, James Lewis, 38, from Gaston, was found dead outside. Authorities said he had been working at the home when he was shot.

York County Sheriff's Office's spokesperson Trent Faris said a sixth person was hospitalized with "serious gunshot wounds." Their condition is unknown.

Faris said deputies were called to the area around 4:45 p.m. to the home in the Rock Hill area.

"We are shocked that this type of incident happened here," Faris said.

The sheriff's office spent hours searching for the suspect before finding him around 1:30 a.m.

Rock Hill is a city in northernmost South Carolina about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The investigation is ongoing.
