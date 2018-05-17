Suspect hit by stolen car after chase in Boyle Heights

Four suspects have been taken into custody in Boyle Heights following a stolen-car chase that ended with one of the suspects being bit by the car, authorities say.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police said the incident started just after noon, with a chase involving a reported stolen Honda Civic. Officers were patrolling the area near Evergreen and Ganahl streets when they noticed the Civic with paper plates.

Officers tried to pull the car over, but it took off at a high rate of speed. The suspects did not get very far, with the chase lasting only about a minute. It ended when the stolen vehicle crashed with a parked car.

Two suspects fled but were found in a nearby backyard. One of the suspects tried to surrender, but was hit by the stolen car, which was in neutral and rolled backward. The suspect suffered minor injuries, police said.

"The suspect that was surrendering was hit by the stolen car, and it knocked him to the ground. The vehicle ended (up on top of) him. It actually might have dragged him a couple feet because I actually saw the suspect. He's in fine condition," said LAPD Det. Juan Campos.

The suspects were taken away for processing as an investigation continued.
