A suspect was taken into custody and transported to a hospital Monday after a small fire and report of an armed man led to a standoff at a Hermosa Beach apartment building, officials said.Shortly after 4 p.m., police said the suspect was inside a bathroom at the structure in the 400 block of Herondo Street and may be armed with a gun, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The fire department said light smoke was initially visible but dissipated at the location.Several officers were seen surrounding and entering the apartment complex as firefighters staged outside. The units adjacent to the one where the suspect was holed up were evacuated.Herondo Street was closed near Hermosa Avenue at the scene during the barricade situation.Police announced just after 6 p.m. that the standoff had ended with the suspect in custody and hospitalized. The unidentified man's condition was not immediately known.The fire department said the damage caused by the fire was minimal.